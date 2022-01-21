Ari Melber Throws Down with Peter Navarro in Shoutfest: ‘Capitol Police Were Being Beaten… I Think You Know That’

Ari Melber invited former Trump trade advisor election conspiracy theorist Peter Navarro on his show Friday where he predictably spouted nonsense about the 2020 presidential election. It was Navarro’s second appearance on The Beat this month.

The MSNBC host began by asking Navarro a series of yes/no questions.

MELBER: Has the House probe [investigating Jan. 6] requested your cooperation? NAVARRO: No. MELBER: Was it wrong for people to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6? NAVARRO: Yes. MELBER: Was it wrong to try to overturn the election to keep Trump in office? NAVARRO: No, not legally. We–everything I did was clearly between the lines.

Melber then read from an indictment of of Oath Keeper leader Stewart Rhodes for seditious conspiracy, noting that Rhodes was “opposing by force the lawful transfer of presidential power.”

Turning to Navarro, Melber stated, “You’ve said you wanted to oppose that transfer of power, just not by force. Is it fair to say you and this Oath Keeper, you have the same intent, just different methods?”

Navarro accused Melber of “doing your prosecutor thing. How about you give me a chance to talk now? That ok?”

“The question’s on the table,” he replied.

Navarro then rehashed his “Green Bay sweep” plan, a reference to Vince Lombardi’s Packers Sweep football play. He then made dubious claims about the election and suggested Joe Biden received illegal votes.

Melber interrupted, which led to crosstalk. Later, the discussion turned to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and what role Donald Trump played in it. The host played a clip of Trump describing that day as “peaceful.”

“I ran the Mall that day,” Navarro said. “I saw nothing but peaceful people walking along up to that Capitol. I did not personally observe storming the gates there–”

“But you see it on tape,” Melber interrupted. “You know what happened. You know Donald Trump lied about it.”

“Where were the Capitol police?” asked Navarro.

“The Capitol police were being beaten and attacked by Trump fans,” Melber responded. “I think you know that.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

