Peter Navarro Whines Capitol Rioters Ruined GOP’s Plot to Steal the Election: We Didn’t Even Need Them!

Peter Navarro appeared to complain that Capitol rioters on Jan. 6 ruined his and Steve Bannon’s plans to overturn the 2020 general election — a plan they already had “over 100 congressmen committed to.”

A new Daily Beast report by Jose Pagliery details the plan hatched by Navarro and Bannon, in coordination with Republican members of Congress, to protest election results in six states. The “Green Bay Sweep” is what the plan was called, and it aimed to draw media attention to the certification of election results in an effort to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to send them back to the contested states:

This last-minute maneuvering never had any chance of actually decertifying the election results on its own, a point that Navarro quickly acknowledges. But their hope was to run the clock as long as possible to increase public pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to send the electoral votes back to six contested states, where Republican-led legislatures could try to overturn the results.

And just like the denouement of every Scooby Doo episode, it appears that Navarro and Bannon would have pulled it off too, if not for those meddling kids. The meddling kids were not Fred and Velma, but instead thousands of Trump supporters who attacked and invaded the Capitol building, derailing the Electoral College certification process.

Pagliery writes:

“We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen, including some senators. It started out perfectly. At 1 p.m., Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them,” Navarro told The Daily Beast. “It was a perfect plan. And it all predicated on peace and calm on Capitol Hill. We didn’t even need any protestors, because we had over 100 congressmen committed to it.” That commitment appeared as Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College votes reflecting that Joe Biden beat Trump. Sen. Cruz signed off on Gosar’s official objection to counting Arizona’s electoral ballots, an effort that was supported by dozens of other Trump loyalists.

The entire write-up is a combination of information from Navarro’s new book and an exclusive interview with Navarro. It is a fascinating read in which Navarro appears to have zero compunction for his role in seeking to overturn an election that, according to the US justice system, was free and clear of any widespread fraud.

