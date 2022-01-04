Ari Melber Throws Down with Peter Navarro in WILD Interview: ‘Do You Realize You Are Describing a Coup?’

Tuesday’s edition of the The Beat with Ari Melber went sideways when the MSNBC host interviewed former Trump White House economic adviser Peter Navarro. Navarro has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Melber played a clip of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon using a reference to the old Packers Sweep football play while explaining how he thought the election could have been overturned on Jan. 6 when Congress convened to certify the election.

“What was the plan and who was in on it besides you Bannon and Trump?” Melber asked.

Navarro responded that he had compiled an extensive report.

“I went over tens of thousands of pages of documents and proved that the election was in all likelihood stolen through fraud and election irregularities,” he said.

“That’s false,” Melber interjected. “That’s false.”

“You can say that’s false,” Navarro replied. “That’s fine.”

“Yes, it is fine,” the host shot back.

After some crosstalk, Melber restated his question: “What was the plan itself and who was in on it?”

This was Navarro’s response:

The plan was simply this: We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the sweep. The sweep was simply that. We were gonna challenge the results of the election in the six battleground states. They were Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada. And basically these were the places where we believed that if the votes were sent back those battleground states and looked at again, that there would be enough concern amongst the legislatures that most or all of those states would decertify the election. That would throw the election to the House of Representatives. And I would say to you here, Ari, that all of this, again, was in the lanes, legally. It was prescribed by the Constitution. There is a provision to go – rather than through the Electoral College – to the House of Representatives. And all this required was peace and calm on Capitol Hill, and at 1 pm., Ted Cruz, Senator Ted Cruz and [Paul] Gosar, a representative started the Green Bay Sweep beautifully, challenging the results of Arizona.

Melber responded by noting the implications of such a plan and asked Navarro, “Do you realize you are describing a coup?”

“No. I totally reject many of your premises there,” he said, and claimed that the election was still in doubt. Navarro said the plan was constitutional. He also said that Georgia’s and Michigan’s secretaries of state were put into power by George Soros “for the express purpose of shifting the playing field to the Democrats.”

Later in the interview, Melber told Navarro,

We have a system that is designed to thwart – and I want to say this respectfully, but it’s the truth – people like you, to stop people like you who think that you can anoint yourself the reviewers of the voters, of the American people, what they lawfully did… People like you are what the Constitution [is] designed to stop, and it worked, and did stop you.

Watch above via MSNBC.

