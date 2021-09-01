Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Who Harassed NBC Reporter Covering Hurricane Ida Aftermath

Mississippi police are pursuing a man who may have violated his probation after identifying him as the person who aggressively confronted NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster during his Hurricane Ida footage.

The Gulfport Police Department released a statement naming the suspect as Benjamin Eugene Dagley. The police said they have a warrant for Dagley’s arrest and that he faces two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace, and one count of violating an emergency curfew.

We would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Dagley. pic.twitter.com/SFPJAekshn — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) August 31, 2021

The announcement also adds that the police have contacted the Cuyahoga County Adult Probation Department in Ohio because Dagley possibly violated the terms of his probation. One of the conditions for his probation is restrictions on travel.

NBC reports that they reviewed court documents connected to Dagley’s criminal record and found that he “once pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault.” They also referred to a local news story saying Dagley was once charged with breaking into an electroplating company he owned and drilling holes into tanks containing dangerous chemicals.

The suspected incident between Dagley and Brewster occurred on Monday when Dagley allegedly pulled over in his white pickup truck, ran over to where Brewster was reporting on Ida’s aftermath and started yelling at him. Brewster was forced to cut his reporting short when the shouting man eventually got up in his face, though Brewster announced later on that he and his team were alright.

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021

