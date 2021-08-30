NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster was forced to cut his coverage of Hurricane Ida short after a heckler aggressively got into his face.

“Craig, I’m going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now,” Brewster told MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin as viewers could hear someone approaching the live shot.

While most of what the heckler said is unintelligible, he seemed to request that Brewster, and likely MSNBC at large, report the news “accurately.”

The heckler, who was seen running towards the crew earlier, managed to get right into their shot, which was a bit too close for Brewster, who extended his arm and pushed it against the heckler’s chest as he continued to aggressively approach the reporter.

Another member of the crew can also be seen attempting to break the two up, just as the shot returned back to a surprised Melvin.

“Hey! Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Ummmm, we’re going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There is a lot of crazy out there. There is a lot of crazy,” Melvin managed to get out following the scene.

The anchor then cut to an interview with Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA), ensuring viewers he would update them on Brewster’s safety.

“You probably saw or heard a few moments ago, one of our correspondents was disrupted by some whacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi,” Melvin later told viewers as promised. “Pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is just fine. Shaq is okay.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Update — August 30, 12:31 p.m. ET: Melvin addressed the altercation again on Twitter, writing, “This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. [Brewster] was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not.

This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. @shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not. https://t.co/tMNFVhvTf1 — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) August 30, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com