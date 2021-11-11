Darius Williams, an Astroworld security guard who quit the morning of the festival over to safety concerns, spoke out on the fatal concert while on CNN’s New Day Thursday.

Brianna Keilar opened the segment by explaining that two people remain in critical condition following the crowd surge that left eight dead and hundreds injured during Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival.

Williams explained that while he noticed a heavy police presence when he arrived at the festival, he still did not think enough officers were deployed considering how many fans were expected to attend the concert.

“Then once I was dropped off at my station, it just didn’t seem secure or safe,” added Williams, who was stationed at the front gate. “So for the safety of myself, I just decided it would be best to leave for the day.”

He went on to share that guards and festival staff were not given much instruction on their roles or duties despite having an orientation the day before Astroworld began.

“I had heard some other people mentioning online and in-person that there was a plan to storm the gates,” Williams revealed. “I mentioned that to my superiors, but it seemed like it fell on deaf ears.”

Williams then reiterated that he approached his superiors with safety concerns prior to the festival, as Keilar was visibly shocked by the news.

“They did offer me a different position or a different role for the day, which would have been me kind of walking the perimeter to keep it secure to make sure no one hops the gate, you know, no one tries to sneak in the festival,” he added. “But I really didn’t feel comfortable doing that either because I didn’t receive any type of training whatsoever to handle anything.”

He went on to claim that the only job requirement to become an Astroworld security guard, “one year of customer service.”

“It did say that you would be required to get a level two security license,” he added. “So, based on those two things, I felt like that put me in a position to succeed based on my minimum security qualifications.”

Williams shared that he was “devastated” and “shocked” when he heard of the casualties at the festival, adding, “I felt a sense of — a sense of — I don’t want to say relief, but I’m just glad I trusted my instinct and that I listen to myself and left for the day.”

One hospitalized Astroworld victim is 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was placed in a medically induced coma due to severe injuries that caused swelling in the back of his brain and “trauma to nearly all organs.”

Another concertgoer who remains in critical condition is Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old senior at Texas A&M University who remains on a ventilator and has shown no brain activity since she was injured.

“I think there’s a lot of blame to go around,” he added when asked by Keilar. “I think there’s — everyone involved with the festival planning I believe has a part to blame. I don’t want to say it’s anyone in particular, but definitely, all parties involved.”

Watch above, via CNN.

