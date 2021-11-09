Travis Scott Sued by Family of 9-Year-Old Astroworld Survivor Left in Medically Induced Coma

The family of a 9-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation after he was placed in a medically induced coma due to severe injuries sustained at the festival.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family, according to TMZ, and filed a suit that claims Blount was “suddenly forced to watch in terror as several concertgoers were injured and killed” during the crowd surge.

Blount is now fighting for his life in a medically induced coma due to severe injuries that caused swelling in the back of his brain and “trauma to nearly all organs,” according to a GoFundMe started by his father Treston Blount.

“We attended Travis Scott’s Astro world fest I had my son on my shoulders awaiting drakes [sic] stage appearance I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out,” he wrote on the page. “And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma we are thankful for his life and thankful for all the prayers and positivity we are asking for donations for his medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy [sic].”

Court documents obtained by TMZ state that Blount was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” as those around him were lifting up “unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.”

“He’s a small, innocent child,” Ezra’s grandfather Bernon Blount, additionally told KTRK. “He didn’t deserve it. He didn’t deserve it at all. He’s just coming into town to see one of his favorite artists and to be trampled like that and really left the hospital with no one knowing where he was. That’s heartbreaking.”

“This young child and his family will face life-altering trauma from this day forward, a reality that nobody expects when they buy concert tickets,” Crump added in a statement to ABC News. “This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with.”

