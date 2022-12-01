Bartiromo Asks Senator if FTX ‘Fraudster’ Got a GMA Interview Instead of Handcuffs Because He Gave Millions to Democrats

Fox Business star Maria Bartiromo asked her guest, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Thursday whether disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is getting TV interviews rather than perp walks thanks to his past massive political contributions to Democrats.

The collapse of Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange has been a massive and crippling blow to the entire digital currency sector, and the fallout has been far-reaching. But the failed CEO is on a media blitz to rehabilitate himself as a deeply apologetic and chastened former hero who still has good left to do and an earnest desire to do it.

With the New York Times and Good Morning America giving him that platform, there has been plenty of backlash. CNBC’s Jim Cramer is having none of it, Republican Sen. Lummis even less so. And Bartiromo is questioning motives.

“Well, I think that these were well-educated, sophisticated fraudsters. I think it’s obviously fraud. So the Justice Department needs to get involved,” said Sen. Lummis on Thursday. “This was just pure and simple, good old-fashioned fraud, and it needs to be handled through the criminal procedures.”

Bartiromo responded by asking whether he’s getting a pass due to his major donations to Democrats.

“But if it’s good old-fashioned fraud, why is he doing the rounds this morning? He was on GMA. He was at the New York Times summit,” said Bartiromo. “Why isn’t he in handcuffs? Is it because he donated $40 million to Democrats?”

“Well I hope that’s not it,” answer Lummis, who sits on the banking committee. “But it does have the appearance of a kid glove treatment for someone who had mesmerized the public.”

Bankman-Fried’s big efforts with Democrats have been news since the collapse. As Business Insider wrote in late November:

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and fellow company executives donated more than $70 million to political campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, according to OpenSecrets data. Bankman-Fried himself donated nearly $40 million to Democratic candidates and political action committees, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan organization that tracks campaign spending in US politics. He was the second-highest donor for liberal efforts behind George Soros and the sixth-highest donor overall.

As part of his media blitz, Bankman-Fried has since claimed that he “secretly” donated to Republicans. The angle of “dark money” for Republicans has enticed the media, which may or may not be part of his strategy to shift focus.

Bankmman-Fried also sent piles of money to that media, not unrelatedly, but says in his many media appearances that he wasn’t trying to buy influence with the media.

Watch the clip above, via Fox Business Network.

