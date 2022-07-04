‘Be Angry’: Illinois Governor Slams ‘People Who Say Today Is Not the Day’ to Talk Gun Control: ‘There Is No Better Day and No Better Time’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) spoke out forcefully in favor of more gun control hours after a deadly shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

A gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than two dozen others.

“A little while ago, I spoke with President Biden who pledged all support the White House can provide,” Pritzker said at a presser conference. “The president agrees with me: this madness must stop.”

The incident occurred amid a spate of high-profile mass shootings across the country in public areas such as grocery stores and schools. Pritzker told those watching to “be angry”:

If you’re angry today, I’m here to tell you, be angry. I’m furious. I’m furious that yet more innocent lives were taken by gun violence. And I’m furious that their loved ones are forever broken by what took place today. I’m furious that children and their families have been traumatized. I’m furious that this is happening in communities all across Illinois and America. I’m furious because it does not have to be this way. And yet we as a nation, well, we continue to allow this to happen.

The governor then called for a discussion on guns, stating that now is the time to do so.

“There are going to be people who say that today is not the day, that now is not the time to talk about guns,” he continued. ” I’m telling you, there is no better day and no better time than right here and right now. It’s the Fourth of July, a day for reflection on our freedoms. Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons. And I don’t think a single one of them would have said that you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high-capacity magazine.”

He concluded, “Yes, I’m angry. We as a nation deserve better. Let us pray for the injured and those who are still in the hospital tonight. And may the memory of those we lost today be a blessing and a call to action.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com