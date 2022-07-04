Dramatic Video Shows Robert Crimo Arrested After Highland Park Shooting

Dramatic footage of the arrest of Robert Crimo III was posted on Twitter, hours after a deadly shooting killed six people and wounded at least two dozen others.

In the video taken near Lake Forest, Illinois, a gray Honda has been stopped at the intersection by throngs of police. The police order Crimo to exit the vehicle, which he eventually does before complying with the rest of their orders. The video was posted by Tre Ward of ABC7 Chicago.

BREAKING: New video in showing the apparent arrest of Crimo in Lake Forest. 🎥: Ryan Lerman@ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/RjIjTF3Z4y — Tre Ward ABC 7 (@TreWardTV) July 4, 2022

Crimo is ordered to the ground and several uniformed officers close in and make the arrest. As officers approach, a man’s voice can be heard saying, “Shoot that loser in the fucking head!” It is unclear whether the words came from law enforcement or one of the bystanders at the intersection.

Citing an unnamed source, WGN reporter Brónagh Tumulty posted a photo of the arrest on Twitter.

#BREAKING: just got this from a source showing the arrest happening about 45 mins ago. That’s Robert Crimo face down on Hwy 41, after he was spotted by a North Chicago officer. #HighlandPark @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lIpyaCyL16 — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) July 5, 2022

The 22-two-year-old had been named as a person of interest about two hours before his apprehension. Authorities say the parade gunman used a ladder to access the roof of a building, where he allegedly fired dozens of shots in rapid-fire succession. A sergeant on the Lake County Major Crime Task Force called the shooting “very random” and “very intentional.”

Several Illinois officials traveled to Highland Park after the shooting, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D), who likened the weaponry used to the combat she saw in Iraq. Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said he is “furious” at the spate of mass shootings happening across the country.

“This madness must stop,” he said.

