Dramatic Video Shows Robert Crimo Arrested After Highland Park Shooting

By Michael LucianoJul 4th, 2022, 8:44 pm
 

Robert Crimo III arrested

Dramatic footage of the arrest of Robert Crimo III was posted on Twitter, hours after a deadly shooting killed six people and wounded at least two dozen others.

In the video taken near Lake Forest, Illinois, a gray Honda has been stopped at the intersection by throngs of police. The police order Crimo to exit the vehicle, which he eventually does before complying with the rest of their orders. The video was posted by Tre Ward of ABC7 Chicago.

Crimo is ordered to the ground and several uniformed officers close in and make the arrest. As officers approach, a man’s voice can be heard saying, “Shoot that loser in the fucking head!” It is unclear whether the words came from law enforcement or one of the bystanders at the intersection.

Citing an unnamed source, WGN reporter Brónagh Tumulty posted a photo of the arrest on Twitter.

The 22-two-year-old had been named as a person of interest about two hours before his apprehension. Authorities say the parade gunman used a ladder to access the roof of a building, where he allegedly fired dozens of shots in rapid-fire succession. A sergeant on the Lake County Major Crime Task Force called the shooting “very random” and “very intentional.”

Several Illinois officials traveled to Highland Park after the shooting, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D), who likened the weaponry used to the combat she saw in Iraq. Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said he is “furious” at the spate of mass shootings happening across the country.

“This madness must stop,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: