Bernie Sanders Defends Ilhan Omar on Fox: ‘It Is Not Anti-Semitic to Be Critical of a Right-Wing Government in Israel’

Senator Bernie Sanders was asked about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during his Fox News town hall tonight.

Bret Baier said to Sanders, “You are looking to become the first Jewish president. You are also a staunch supporter of congresswoman Ilhan Omar.”

Sanders jumped in and said, “I’ve talked to Ilhan about twice in my life.”

He did say he respects her and supports “a Muslim member of Congress not to be attacked every single day in outrageous, racist remarks.”

Baier noted how other Democrats criticized her for making anti-Semitic comments and asked, “Can you understand why some Jewish Americans would have a problem with some of that?”

Sanders said Omar may need to do a better job “in speaking to the Jewish community,” but rejected the idea she is anti-Semitic.

He elaborated:

“I will do everything in my power, and I hope every member of Congress will fight not only anti-Semitism, but racism and anti-Muslim activity so we create a non-discriminatory society, but it is not anti-Semitic to be critical of a right-wing government in Israel. It is not anti-Semitic.”

This past Friday Sanders defended Omar after President Donald Trump‘s tweet blasting her for the remarks she made about 9/11, coupled with footage from the attack:

Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019

