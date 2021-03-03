Beto O’Rourke Slams TX Gov. for Lifting Covid Restrictions: ‘They Literally Want to Sacrifice the Lives of Our Fellow Texans’

Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that Texas lifting covid restrictions sends a signal state leaders want to “sacrifice the lives of our fellow Texans.”

The former Texas congressman joined MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Wednesday to discuss Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to roll back covid restrictions on businesses and to lift the state’s mask mandate.

O’Rourke started by saying, “This action is going to kill more Texans than who already died from this pandemic.”

He talked about volunteers stepping up and helping Texans, before telling Wallace of the governor’s decision, “They literally want to sacrifice the lives of our fellow Texans, or — I don’t know, for political gain? To satisfy certain powerful interests within the state? And this isn’t hyperbole.”

O’Rourke brought up comments from Texas’ lieutenant governor early on in the pandemic and, when asked by Wallace what all this says about the GOP, said the following:

“I think it appeared to many of us to be a cult of personality, the Republican party in the era of Trump, and it probably still holds true. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that it’s also a cult of death. You have extraordinarily anti-democratic elements. Look at the insurrection of januar 6th for any proof. You ve anti-government elements literally running the government of the state of Texas.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

