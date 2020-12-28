President-elect Joe Biden credited career officials in the Trump administration for cooperating with the transition, but also said they have faced “obstruction” from other corners.

The transition did not formally begin until the GSA made an ascertainment, and after that, as Biden said Monday, they’ve received “exemplary cooperation” with many people in the administration.

“For some agencies, our teams received exemplary cooperation from the career staff and those agencies,” he said.

But he went on to say this:

“From others, most notably the Department of Defense, we encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department. The truth is, many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage. Many have them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity, and in morale.”

At one point Biden added they’ve faced “roadblocks” not just from the DOD, but from the Office of Management and Budget.

You can watch part of his comments above, via CNN.

