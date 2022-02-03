Biden Gives Warning to Terrorists After Death of ISIS Leader: ‘We Will Come After You and Find You’

President Joe Biden offered a message to terrorists around the world while confirming the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

Biden spoke from the White House on Thursday, going over the details of how al-Hashimi died in northern Syria as U.S. forces were conducting a counterterrorism mission in the region. The president explained that he ordered the Defense Department to set up the raid with U.S. special forces, and that he declined to target al-Hashimi with an airstrike in the hope of minimizing civilian casualties.

Our team is still compiling the report, but we do follow that as our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice, with no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up. Not just [himself] with the vest, but blow up the third floor rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him, just as his predecessor did.

Biden went on by offering his thanks to our military service men and women, and he said the operation “is testament to America’s reach and capability to take out terrorist threats no matter where they try to hide anywhere in the world.”

“I’m determined to protect the American people from terrorist threats, and I’ll take decisive action to protect this country and will continue working with our close allies and partners,” Biden said. “Last night’s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: we will come after you and find you.”

