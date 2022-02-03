BREAKING: Biden Announces ISIS Leader Killed in Northern Syria

By Ken MeyerFeb 3rd, 2022, 8:18 am
 

President Joe Biden announced that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al Quraysh was killed in a U.S. military operation in northwest Syria in an announcement released Thursday morning.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi alQurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops.”

The White House also released a photo of Biden and his national security team watching the operation unfold from the Situation Room.

The news comes after Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced that a military counterterrorism operation concluded in Syria on Wednesday night.

“The mission was successful,” Kirby said. “There were no U.S. casualties.”

Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Al-Hashimi took over the terrorist organization after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in 2019 in an operation authorized by former President Donald Trump. Al-Hashimi’s death follows a U.S. airstrike months ago which killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Mata.

U.S. officials told the Associated Press Al-Hashimi died after U.S. special forces raided a house in the Idlib province and engaged in a gunfight that left 13 people dead. According to the report, Al-Hashimi detonated a suicide vest which killed himself and members of his family, including women and children.

This story is breaking and we shall update accordingly.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: