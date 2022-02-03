BREAKING: Biden Announces ISIS Leader Killed in Northern Syria

President Joe Biden announced that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al Quraysh was killed in a U.S. military operation in northwest Syria in an announcement released Thursday morning.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi alQurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops.”

The White House also released a photo of Biden and his national security team watching the operation unfold from the Situation Room.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

The news comes after Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced that a military counterterrorism operation concluded in Syria on Wednesday night.

“The mission was successful,” Kirby said. “There were no U.S. casualties.”

Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Al-Hashimi took over the terrorist organization after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in 2019 in an operation authorized by former President Donald Trump. Al-Hashimi’s death follows a U.S. airstrike months ago which killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Mata.

U.S. officials told the Associated Press Al-Hashimi died after U.S. special forces raided a house in the Idlib province and engaged in a gunfight that left 13 people dead. According to the report, Al-Hashimi detonated a suicide vest which killed himself and members of his family, including women and children.

This story is breaking and we shall update accordingly.

