Biden Instructs QAnon Believers to Seek Help With Mental Health Experts

2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden instructed QAnon conspiracy theory believers to seek the help of mental health experts on Friday during a press conference, adding that President Donald Trump not rejecting the baseless theory is “totally bizarre.”

“What would you say to the supporters of the people that believe in QAnon that conspiracy, what they think is true about America, that there’s sex trafficking and a conspiracy against President Trump,” a reporter asked Biden. “And what would you say to President Trump for not rejecting that conspiracy and the people that believe in it?”

Biden fired back stating that QAnon followers should speak with mental health experts.

“I’ve been a big supporter of mental health. I’d recommend the people that believe it, to take advantage of it while it still exists in the Affordable Care Act. It’s bizarre,” Biden stated. “Totally bizarre.”

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, who has covered the movement dating back to its early days, explains QAnon as a conspiracy theory that baselessly alleges that top Democratic politicians are running child pedophilia rings.

Nearly all QAnon believers sign on to one basic view: that the world has long been controlled by a sinister “cabal” responsible for a wide array of evils, from wars and famines to diseases, including the novel coronavirus pandemic. This cabal is believed to have tentacles in the top echelons of the Democratic Party, Hollywood, banking, and the government “deep state.” QAnon believers baselessly think members of this cabal—including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and various Hollywood celebrities—torture and sexually abuse children in Satanic rituals.

Biden’s remarks on QAnon, are in stark contrast to Trump’s comments this past month, where the president defended the theory, billing supporters of QAnon as “people that love our country.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

