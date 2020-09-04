Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump after he mocked the former vice president for wearing a mask, calling his remarks “idiotic.”

Trump asked his supporters at a largely maskless crowd in Pennsylvania if they know “a man that likes a mask as much” as Biden. “It gives him a feeling of security,” Trump added. “If I was a psychiatrist, I’d say this guy has some big issues.”

The president made his comments as a key predictive model used by the White House coronavirus task force predicted the U.S. death toll could be 410,000 by the first of January. The same model predicts that if 95 percent of Americans wear a mask as suggested, the death toll could be 288,000 by the same date — a 122,000 drop.

A reporter asked Biden about the comments during a press conference Friday, noting that Trump made the remarks despite knowing that medical experts and scientists have proven that wearing a mask can save lives.

“I’m a smart fella. I listen to scientists. This is not a game. Life and death, life and death, reports that we’re going to have maybe, some reports say there’s another 100,000 dead, as many as 100,000 dead, more by the end of the year,” Biden responded. “I don’t get it. I mean I just — anyway, it’s hard to respond to something so idiotic.”

The nominee then confirmed that he has taken a coronavirus test and that he will continue to get tested regularly in the future.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

