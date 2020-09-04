Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden choked up during a press conference Friday when asked about a report that President Donald Trump disparaged Americans who died in war.

After delivering a fiery response to the alleged comments — which were reported by The Atlantic but have been denied by the president and White House — Biden took questions.

“When you hear these remarks, suckers, losers, recoiling from amputees, what does that tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?” a reporter asked, referencing a remark from an earlier Biden campaign press call.

“I’m going to try to be measured in my response,” Biden said.

“If it’s true, and based on the other things he’s said I believe the article is true, I ask you all the rhetorical question: How do you feel? How would you feel if you had a kid in Afghanistan right now?” Biden asked, choking up. “How would you feel if you lost a son, daughter, husband, wife, how would you feel for real? I know it’s not your job to express that feeling, but you know. You know in your heart, you know in your gut. It’s deplorable. It’s deplorable.”

He continued:

As I’ve said many times, I’ll say again, these folks are the backbone of America. They’re the heart, the soul, the grit. That’s what patriotism is about. I probably — I’ve just never been disappointed in my whole career with a leader that I have worked with, president or otherwise, that if the article is true and it appears to be, based on the things he said, it’s absolutely damnable. It’s a disgrace.

During his speech from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden called the reported comments “disgusting” and spoke furiously about Trump’s public comments denigrating veterans, and invoked the service of his late son Beau, declaring “He wasn’t a sucker.”

