Bill de Blasio Unleashes on Cuomo: If Allegations Are True, ‘Of Course’ He Should Resign

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that if the allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo are proven, he should resign from office.

De Blasio told CNN’s Jake Tapper he believes both former Cuomo aides who have come forward alleging sexual harassment. He called out the governor’s “non-apology” and was stunned by him treating sexual harassment “as some kind of laughing matter.”

“We need a full investigation. If it proves that these allegations are true, how can someone lead a state if they’ve done these kind of things?” he added.

Tapper — after expressing bewilderment at some of the things the governor is alleged to have said and done — directly asked de Blasio, “If that investigation confirms any of the women’s claims or there’s some other investigation, the FBI or whatever, into the nursing home data scandal, any of that is confirmed, do you ink Governor Cuomo needs to resign?”

De Blasio said he should:

“I don’t see how anyone can function as a governor and have the trust of the people and the respect of the people if they purposefully covered up the deaths of thousands of our seniors, our elders, family members, beloved family members who are gone. If you cover that up or if you did things for reasons that had to do with politics or contributions, if you’ve sexually harassed young women in your employment, these are disqualifying realities. How could anyone look the people in the face after that? If these allegations, if these charges are proven, there’s just no way he can govern.”

“So that’s a yes. You think he should resign if any of these are proven correct,” Tapper asked to clarify.

“Of course,” de Blasio said.

Tapper noted the mayor’s “contentious relationship” with Cuomo and asked him what he would say to people dismissing his comments as being part of a “personal vendetta.”

De Blasio said he’s become “increasingly disillusioned” with Cuomo, telling Tapper the governor’s “abusive behavior, threatening behavior” goes “way back” but has gotten worse in recent years.

You can watch above, via CNN.

