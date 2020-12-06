Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, sounded off on the “irrational,” “unpatriotic” behavior from people threatening him and other officials over the state’s 2020 Election results.

Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Raffensperger said “the people of Georgia spoke in this election” as he dismissed President Donald Trump’s idea of the the state’s general assembly holding a special session to overturn the results.

‘At the end of the day, what they’re trying to say is if they did that, they would be nullifying the will of the people,” he said. “The voice of the people were spoken. I’m disappointed as a conservative Republican also.”

As Raffensperger continued by once again dismissing the evidence-free claim that the state’s results were compromised by mass fraud, Stephanopoulos asked him “what kind of threats have you and your family received” since Trump pronounced him an “enemy of the people” recently.

Raffensperger’s answer:

We have had death threats. My wife has had sexualized texts and things like that, and now they’ve gone after people. They’ve followed young poll workers and election workers and also our folks at one of our offices, and so you’re seeing just irrational, angry behavior. It’s unpatriotic. People shouldn’t be doing that. We had an election. Like I said, I wish my guy would have won, and it looks like he’s not. It looks like he doesn’t have enough votes to prevail.

Watch above, via ABC.

