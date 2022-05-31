BREAKING: Clinton Campaign Lawyer Michael Sussmann Found Not Guilty on Charge of Lying to FBI

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign has been acquitted of charges of lying to the FBI in the early stages of the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s connection to Russia.

The trial of Michael Sussmann has been a major focus of John Durham’s special investigation into the origin of the FBI’s probe into Russian interference during the 2016 general election. Sussmann was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to FBI General Counsel James Baker about his work with Clinton’s campaign as he gave the bureau information suggesting Trump’s ties to Russia. The charge has been the center of claims from conservatives that Clinton’s team arranged to have Trump spied upon.

After a two week trial and days of deliberations, a federal jury delivered a “not guilty” verdict on the charge Sussmann lied when he went to the FBI with accusations that the Trump Organization was secretly communicating with Alfa Bank. The accusations fell through after an investigation, but the jury was unable to determine beyond reasonable doubt that Sussmann was deliberately telling a lie when he presented his claims at the time.

Durham’s office released a statement on the verdict, saying “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case.”

