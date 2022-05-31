Herschel Walker, Georgia’s Republican nominee for Senate, accused former President Donald Trump of lying about asking him to run.

Walker, the former NFL running back who has been endorsed by Trump, told rapper Killer Mike in a wide-ranging interview on Revolt TV that he did not run for office because Trump asked him to.

“One thing that people don’t know is President Trump never asked me. I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that he’s going to ask Herschel, saying Hershel is going to run,” Walker said. “President Trump never came out and said ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'”

“So, I’m mad at him, because he never asked, but he’s taking credit that he asked,” Walker said.

Walker explained that his religious convictions inspired him to run.

In addition to the endorsement, Trump traveled to Georgia to stump for Walker, despite concerns about the candidate’s behavior and political experience. It isn’t clear when exactly Trump drew Walker’s ire, though the former president vocally promoted Walker’s run before he made his bid official.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said months ago on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. “He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. They love him in Georgia, I’ll tell you…I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel…I think beating him would be very tough. And I think he’s going to run.”

