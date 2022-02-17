‘Humiliating Himself’: Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks John Durham’s ‘Indecipherable’ Filing and ‘Preposterous’ Charges

Joe Scarborough completely mocked John Durham’s investigation as an embarrassment by slamming into the special counsel and those in conservative media who keep overhyping his latest filings.

Scarborough led Morning Joe’s ongoing conversation about Durham’s latest report for his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign operatives Thursday morning. Scarborough determined that since Durham’s report doesn’t explicitly accuse Democrats of the most incendiary allegations conservatives raised against them, “suddenly, everyone [in the media] has gone quiet. Or most people have gone quiet, except those who really want to make complete, total asses of themselves.”

Scarborough continued to say Durham “is humiliating himself” since his investigation is three years in, and his pleading boils down to an “indecipherable” document which “allows crackpots to lie to their audiences that something is amiss.” He pointed out Clinton hasn’t been charged with anything illegal so far, and as for Michael Sussmann’s charge of lying to the FBI about his Clinton campaign work, Scarborough claimed the charge won’t stick.

“You look at the facts behind that one charge, it is preposterous,” said Scarborough. “I guess Merrick Garland has to let him continue to go on, but three years and all he is doing is churning up a bunch of nothing, and it just continues. What is the plan inside of DOJ? Are they going to let this guy go three more years and just launch a conspiracy theory with a poorly-written pleading every 18 months or so?”

Claire McCaskill followed up by saying the good thing about Durham’s independence from Garland is she expects conservative media will keep trying to make a bombshell of the story, even though it won’t nail Clinton as it currently stands.

In a way, it is almost better to have him out there by himself with independent ability, because if, in fact, Merrick Garland shut it down, it would forever be, ‘oh, look what happened. You know, he was on the verge of finding that Hillary Clinton was, you know, in the Trump Tower, looking under Trump’s bed.’ But if, in fact, this keeps going the way it is going, he is going to twist in the wind and eventually die and go away, and there will be no there there.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

