MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, the former White House communications director for George W. Bush, played the latest ad from the Lincoln Project on Monday and spoke with Rick Wilson about how he thinks the ad will impact the 2022 midterms.

Wallace kicked off the segment by showing the ominous ad.

“Big government. Federal spies. Looking into your bedroom. Your bank account. Rewriting the Constitution. Destroying American traditions. And promoting violence against us. Putting a bounty on our daughters. Breaking our schools’, making health care more expensive. That’s not conservative. That’s not America. You may not think that’s what you represent. But if you vote with them. It is,” says the ad’s narrator as various visuals of American life and Donald Trump played on the screen.

Big government, invasion of privacy, keeping help from American veterans. The modern GOP is anything but patriotic. pic.twitter.com/nEHAlZCBHg — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 29, 2022

“Wow. A brutal new ad from the Lincoln Project heading into the high season of the midterm elections, laying out the consequences for all Americans of voting for the MAGA candidates,” said Wallace reacting to the ad.

“Versions of that ad will run in targeted races, including in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin, where Trump-backed candidates are so, so extreme, so outside of the mainstream of American voters in their states. They have imperiled their party’s chances of success in November,” Wallace continued before introducing Wilson, who co-founded the Lincoln Project in 2019.

Wallace then asked Wilson about Mitch McConnell and the GOP’s strategy to retake the U.S. Senate.

Wilson answered by noting that Josh Holmes, a strategist for McConnell said, “we could have a permanent governing majority if we can just fool these rubes into voting for Mitch’s candidates. We’re just humoring Trump by not saying that he lost the election in 2020.”

“The reason we did this ad was to show voters that there is a choice this year and Donald Trump is making it into a choice. Do you choose violence, chaos, cruelty, conspiracy? Or do you choose a country that can work?” Wilson continued.

“Do you choose a small ‘d’ democratic system? And we are seeing Mitch McConnell as one of the chief enablers of Donald Trump, and he’s paying a terrible price. They’ve incinerated $150 million of corporate donor money trying to elect guys like Blake Masters and Dr. [Mehmet] Oz and J.D. Vance. It is what I think is probably the greatest expenditure of money for the greatest failure of a political strategy in history,” concluded Wilson.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

