Caller Tells Hannity ‘Your Politics Stink,’ Says Lauren Boebert Is ‘Cray-Cray’

Sean Hannity took a phone call toward the end of his Fox News show from a viewer who told him his politics are awful.

Hannity told viewers about his new “Last Call” segment at the end of his show, where viewers will provide positive and negative feedback, as well as a grade.

“This week we’re starting with some of my frequent and regular radio listeners,” he said on Wednesday night. “We have Velma from Las Vegas. Velma has never ever, ever agreed with a single political opinion of mine, ever. I’m not expecting a good grade. Velma, how are you?”

“Hi, Sean, how you doing, honey?” Velma replied.

Hannity said Velma occasionally voiced her displeasure with Hannity’s coverage of former President Barack Obama.

“You used to get so mad at me for ‘being tough on your president, Barack Obama’ who you love so much and now you love Joe Biden,” he noted.

“I really do,” she responded. “I love you too, Sean. I love you too.”

“Yeah, but you don’t like my politics,” he said.

“I sure don’t,” Velma told him.

Hannity then asked her to give him a grade for the evening’s show.

Velma explained that she did not care for Hannity’s first guest that night, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), with whom Hannity clashed over her opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the House.

“I took some points from you,” Velma stated. “But that first girl I cannot stand. She’s crazy. She’s cray-cray. And then the last person, Larry Elder. Oh my God, I really can’t stand him.”

“I love Larry,” Hannity protested.

“You were very patient,” she went on. “A lot more patient with that first–Boebert, whatever her name. You were much more patient with her than you are with me.”

Velma proceeded to tell Hannity how she feels about his views.

“You’re a wonderful person,” she said. “But your politics stink. They stink.”

She concluded, “I will give you a C-.”

“A C-?!” he responded.

“Because of those cray-cray people you had on!” Velma explained.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com