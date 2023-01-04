Hannity Throws Down with Boebert Over Speakership Vote: ‘I Asked You a Simple Question, Congresswoman’

Fox News host Sean Hannity battled Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) over her refusal to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the House.

The pair went back and forth during a contentious interview on Wednesday’s edition of Hannity. Earlier in the evening, the House voted to adjourn until Thursday, when they will attempt to choose a speaker on a seventh ballot. McCarthy failed to get the required 218 votes thanks to opposition from 20 House Republicans, including Boebert.

Hannity read a quote from the congresswoman from earlier in the day when she called on former President Donald Trump to tell McCarthy to withdraw his candidacy.

“Let me turn the tables, congresswoman,” he said. “Kevin McCarthy has 202–3 votes. Your side has 20. So, if I’m gonna use your words, and your methodology, and your math, isn’t it time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in considering he has over 200 and you have 20?”

Here’s how she replied and ensuing exchange:

BOEBERT: Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you, But he– HANNITY: I’m not frustrated. You didn’t answer any question. BOEBERT: And we are hearing– HANNITY: I’m not frustrated. BOEBERT: –from many people who are still voting with Kevin McCarthy– HANNITY: You’re not answering my question. BOEBERT: –who are very supportive of what we’re doing. And they’re cheering us on. So, there are more for us than there are against us. And they are waiting for Kevin to cave. HANNITY: Ok, congresswoman– BOEBERT: You know, the American people are certainly frustrated. HANNITY: Congresswoman, I’m frustrated by you not answering a direct question. You said to President Trump, you said earlier today that President Trump needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, you don’t have the votes– [crosstalk] HANNITY: Can I finish? BOEBERT: We need a candidate to elect as speaker of the House. HANNITY: Can I finish? “You don’t have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.” He has 203. Your side has 20. Why is it time for him to withdraw and not you when he has so many more votes? BOEBERT: Well, Sean, he needs 218 and he does not have 218. HANNITY: Neither do you!

Later in the interview, Hannity asked Boebert if she and the other holdouts will relent if they do not have an alternative candidate with 30 votes by Friday.

“Kevin McCarthy does not have 218 votes,” she replied.

“And you have 20,” Hannity shot back. “I asked you a very specific question. If by Friday, you don’t have 30–”

“I will not withdraw,” she responded before piling on talking points about spending.

“With all due respect,” he said. “If you only have 30, to be clear, you will not withdraw, but you’re telling Kevin McCarthy and the 203 people that support him to withdraw because they don’t have 218. That’s what you’re saying?”

“Look, it’s obvious by tonight’s motion to adjourn that Kevin McCarthy and his supporters have voter fatigue,” Boebert responded. “And I’m here for it.”

“I asked you a simple question, congresswoman,” Hannity told her. “I feel I’m getting an answer from a liberal.”

“I’m not going to support Kevin McCarthy, Sean,” she replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

