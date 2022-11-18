Candidate Trump Hits Rewind Button to 2015: ‘They’re Murderers and They’re Rapists’

Candidate Donald Trump from 2015 made an appearance Friday night at Mar-a-Lago when he referred to illegal immigrants as “murderers and rapists” during a campaign speech.

Trump promised to address the “witch hunt” against him earlier Friday on his social media platform Truth Social. He touched on the appointment of a special counsel to handle the Justice Department’s multiple investigations against him as he addressed several topics in quick succession.

At one point, the former president addressed the country’s influx of migrants.

“Our borders are wide open with unknown people. Many of them – many, many millions – millions and millions. Criminals, terrorists pouring into our country. Millions. And don’t believe when you hear two million or three million. I believe it’s 10 million people.”

Trump added, “Our country is changing before our very eyes. We have no idea who these people are and where they came from. And they’re terrorists and they’re criminals, murderers, they’re rapists. And they’re pouring into our country totally unimpeded.”

Trump avoided using incendiary language during a Tuesday speech in which he announced a second reelection bid. Friday’s remarks are reminiscent of the announcement of his first campaign in June 2015.

In a speech that launched his political career, the country’s 45th president said from Trump Tower in Manhattan:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best… They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

