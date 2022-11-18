Trump Vows Not to ‘Partake’ in Special Counsel Investigation of Him, Rips ‘Political’ DOJ as a ‘Disgrace’

Former President Donald Trump said Friday he would not cooperate after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to determine if he should face criminal charges in the Justice Department’s investigations into him.

“The Department of Justice has long recognized that in certain extraordinary cases, it is in the public’s interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution,” Garland said.

He added Trump’s announcement he is again running for president meant appointing a special counsel is “in the public interest.”

Jack Smith has been tapped to probe cases relating to documents seized in August from Trump’s home, as well Trump’s alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump slammed the DOJ as politicized and vowed not to “partake” in the investigation.

“I have been going through this for six years—for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” he said. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.”

Trump added:

I have been proven innocent for six years on everything—from fake impeachments to Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do it more? It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political…. I am not going to partake in it. I’m not going to partake in this.

Trump called the DOJ a “disgrace,” and added the department is experiencing the “worst politicization of justice in our country.” He also suggested the department use resources to investigate President Joe Biden’s son instead.

“Hunter Biden is a criminal many times over and nothing happens to him,” Trump said. “Joe Biden is a criminal many times over—and nothing happens to them.”

