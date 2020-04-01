Fox Business host Charles Payne put it right on the line for Vice President Mike Pence: The fate of capitalism in his and President Donald Trump’s hands.

During an interview with the vice president on Fox Business Wednesday, Payne delivered a fiery warning — stating that Americans need to see that the nation’s current system works, or else they might seek alternatives.

“I think the fate of free-market capitalism is on the line right now!” Payne said. “And that the administration and big business have got to show the American people that this is the best system!”

Payne noted that many people are uninsured right now, and that many industries are looking for bailouts. As a result, the Fox Business host termed this period in time “the moment of truth” for capitalism.

“It is your administration, you and President Trump, that have got to prove that it is the best way to go about life,” Payne said.

Pence responded by offering no specifics on his administration’s course of action in the weeks following the $2 trillion stimulus package. Instead, he lobbed platitudes toward big business and the American people at large.

“I actually think American business is proving that every day,” Pence said. “Other than the pride that we have for the courageous doctors and nurses and health care workers in this country that are on the front lines, I know President Trump and I couldn’t be more proud of the way American businesses have stepped forward. Literally every business we’ve reached out to and asked to increase medical supplies, or help us construct more of the n95 masks for health care workers or build ventilators, every business has said, ‘We’ll drop anything, we’ll go to work, we’ll make it happen.'”

