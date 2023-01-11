Carville Says Democrats Should Want George Santos in Congress: ‘More Valuable There’ as a ‘Political Piñata’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats can only benefit from the continued presence of serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY) in the House of Representatives.

Santos was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district in November. Five weeks later, the New York Times published a report showing he fabricated much of his life story.

Moreover, he is facing multiple investigations over his finances, including a $700,000 loan he gave his campaign in 2022 after he claimed to have no assets during his failed 2020 run for Congress.

On Tuesday’s 11th Hour on MSNBC, host Stephanie Ruhle played a clip of Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) calling on House Republicans to haul Santos in front of the House Ethics Committee, which is now controlled by the GOP.

“We haven’t seen a single movement on the part of Republican leadership,” he said earlier in the day. “George Santos needs to be held accountable for his lies.”

Ruhle welcomed Carville to the show and asked, “How do Republicans solve a problem called George Santos?”

Carville questioned whether Santos, whose parents were born in Brazil, is even a citizen given his myriad prevarications.

“I’d like to see the guy’s passport,” Carville responded. “How do we know that he’s a citizen? I mean, maybe he is and maybe he has a [U.S.] passport, but I haven’t seen it.”

The Constitution requires that a member of the House be a U.S. citizen for at least seven years upon taking office.

“The second thing is, I think he is just a perfect instrument to expose the rot that is the modern Republican Party,” Carville continued. “And I think Congressman Goldman and all of them should just keep hammering away.”

Carville then stated Santos is more politically valuable to Democrats in Congress than he is out of it:

Just use him as a political piñata and just keep hitting it and hitting it and hitting it. And keep asking Republicans, “Let’s see a passport. What about this? What about that?” I think he’s more valuable there than he is gone. I really do.

“That is truly sick,” Ruhle replied, seemingly referring to the political dynamics. “It may be true, but it’s sick.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

