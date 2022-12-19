Republican Congressman-Elect’s Resume, Education and Even Charity Claims Called Into Question In Jaw Dropping Report

New York Republican George Santos will likely be entering Congress with a number of major questioning looming about his background and past claims thanks to a jaw dropping report from the New York Times.

A Monday article from Grace Ashford and Michael Gold included a deep dive into past claims by Santos about everything from his work experience to his education to his charity claims. The reporters could find little to no proof of the claims from Santos and his campaign, determining much of what he’s said “may be largely fictional.”

The report claims there is no record of Santos attending Baruch College, where he said he graduated from in 2010, or ever working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, both cited in his campaign biography.

More shocking was the suggestion that the Long Island Republican’s claims about his charity, Friends of Pets United, may have also been more than a little exaggerated. The charity claimed to have rescued thousands of dogs and cats, but the Times found no record of the organization with the IRS, despite the congressman saying it was a tax exempt group.

A lawyer for Santos accused the Times of trying to “smear” his client’s name and said it’s “no surprise” the Republican has “enemies” at the paper.

More troubling revelations also came from the report, including a strange check fraud case involving Santos from Brazil — though the incident occurred when he was just 19. Reporters also tried visiting the address from the congressman’s voter registration, but found someone there who did not know the Republican.

From the Times:

In 2008, when Mr. Santos was 19, he stole the checkbook of a man his mother was caring for, according to Brazilian court records uncovered by The Times. Police and court records show that Mr. Santos used the checkbook to make fraudulent purchases, including a pair of shoes. Two years later, Mr. Santos confessed to the crime and was later charged. The court and local prosecutor in Brazil confirmed the case remains unresolved. Mr. Santos did not respond to an official summons, and a court representative could not find him at his given address, records show.

