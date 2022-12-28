George Santos Under Federal Investigation Over Finances, Per CNN

Embattled Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) is under federal investigation over his finances, sources close to the matter told CNN Wednesday.

Two days after the 34-year-old soon-to-be congressman admitted he lied about his work history, education, and personal life, CNN’s Pamela Brown reported he is in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors in New York:

The man with almost as many lies on his resume as lines on his resume is now under federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. A source familiar with the matter tells me tonight that prosecutors are looking into his finances. The congressman-elect, as you know, has faced questions about his wealth and loans totaling more than $700,000 he made to his 2022 campaign. We’ve asked for a comment from a representative for Mr. Santos but so far have not heard back. And again, this is merely the latest of many shoes to drop. We’ve learned as well about a criminal charge he faced in 2011 in Brazil for alleged embezzlement.

Santos lied about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He has said he actually worked for a company called Link Bridge.

WABC reported there are questions about how he was able to loan his campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars while earning an annual salary of $55,000.

Santos told Semafor Wednesday he earned money from “specialty consulting” for wealthy people.

“If you’re looking at a $20 million yacht, my referral fee there can be anywhere between $200,000 and $400,000,” he told the outlet.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com