JUST IN: GOP Congressman-elect George Santos Under Investigation For Fabricating Life Story

Republican Congressman-elect George Santos is under criminal investigation by Nassau County, New York over his alleged false statements and fabrications regarding his background, including his employment history and education.

Santos publicly acknowledged that he lied about working at financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and graduating from college. Santos also noted that his self-declared financial success was a fabrication and in fact, he owes “thousands of dollars in unpaid rent,” reported the New York Times on Tuesday. The Times also noted that while Santos announced he plans to take office, GOP leaders have remained silent on the jaw-dropping scandal.

Santos is also under fire for lying about his heritage, the Times noted:

Mr. Santos has said he is Catholic, but he has also claimed Jewish heritage on the campaign trail, and he recently told a Jewish news outlet that he was a nonobservant Jew. The Republican Jewish Coalition had previously billed Mr. Santos as a Jewish Republican at its events, including at its leadership conference in Las Vegas last month and a Hanukkah party on Long Island the night before The Times’s report was published.

Fox News broke the news of the investigation into Santos on-air Wednesday and quoted the Republican district attorney leading the charge.

“Republican district attorney for Nassau County, New York has opened an investigation into GOP Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted lying about his work experience and educational background,” reported Fox.

DA Anne Donnelly described “the numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos” as “nothing short of stunning.”

“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law, and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it,” said Donnelly.

ABC News reported that federal investigators are also looking into Santos’s financial filings as the candidate claimed to have loaned his campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars, but now appears to be broke.

“Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have started looking into public filings by Congressman-elect George Santos amid questions about the source of his wealth, sources familiar with the matter,” noted ABC’s Aaron Katersky.

The sources said this is not a formal investigation but a preliminary look at publicly available filings that show vastly different salaries from Santos' first run for office and his second — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) December 28, 2022

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com