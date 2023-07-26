‘Childish, Immature, Ridiculous and Not True’: Fox’s Dana Perino Blasts Hillary Clinton For Blaming Record Temps on MAGA Republicans

Fox News anchor Dana Perino castigated Hillary Clinton for blaming Republicans for projections that the United States is expected to see historically hot weather throughout the country.

On Wednesday, Perino and Bill Hemmer covered a Twitter (X?) post in which Clinton blamed Republicans for the oncoming heat wave. The post was in response to a CAP Action graphic referencing multiple recent headlines about the record-high temperatures in the Southwest.

“Hot enough for you?” Clinton wrote. “Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office.”

Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

Hemmer brought up Clinton’s famed “deplorables” comment about Trump supporters during the 2016 campaign, and pantomimed her tsk-tsking Republicans opposed to President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda.

“It’s so childish, immature, ridiculous and not true,” Perino said. She added that she spoke to someone who guessed Clinton didn’t post the tweet herself.

“That’s worse,” Perino continued. “You’re gonna turn it over to somebody who’s gonna say something as ridiculous as that while you pull your heels somewhere nice and fancy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

