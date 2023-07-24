Twitter…Er, X CEO Explains Strategy Behind Controversial New Branding: ‘Absolutely No Limit to This Transformation’

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino celebrated what she described as the dawn of a new digital age with the social media platform’s rebranding to “X,” complete with their new logo.

Twitter owner Elon Musk captivated public intrigue on Sunday when he announced that the platform would change its iconic bird logo, which followed his previous endeavor of making X Corp Twitter’s business name. Later in the day, Yaccarino posted a thread outlining her vision of what Twitter could be as it assumes its new form.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or in business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” said Yaccarino. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

Yaccarino’s thread promised this was just the beginning while she explained that “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Yaccarino and Musk also took time to celebrate by posting pictures of the new X logo being projected on the platform’s San Francisco building.

