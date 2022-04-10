Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) claimed Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) “wanted” to be forced out of her House Republican leadership position because of her vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump.

Christie was on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, where the conversation revolved around Trump maintaining his power and influence over the GOP. Christie was asked for his thoughts, as Politico’s Laura Barrón-López noted how Cheney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) “seem to have no place in this party” since both of them are prominent Trump critics.

Christie began his response by saying most of the Republican Party isn’t concerned with the D.C.-insider politics compared to the decisions of primary voters.

“Look, my view has always been Liz Cheney wanted to be kicked out,” he continued. “Remember, the first time she made the statements she made, she was re-elected to her leadership position. It’s only when she continued after that. That looks like somebody who wanted to make a point and wanted to be kicked out.”

Jon Karl interjected at that point to say “the point she’s making is to defend the Constitution of the United States.”

“Whatever it is, it wasn’t like she was looking to protect her position,” Christie retorted. “And the first time that Republicans inside that caucus had a chance to vote on Liz Cheney, they voted to keep her.”

Cheney has repeatedly held Trump personally responsible for the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and she serves as vice chair of the January 6th Committee. She was previously chair of the National Republican Conference, but was replaced last year by Trump loyalist Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com