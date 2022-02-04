McCarthy Throws Cheney and Kinzinger Under the Bus: They’ll ‘Have a Hard Time Ever Coming Back to Congress’

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared on Fox News, where Martha MacCallum asked him about the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

On Friday, the RNC passed a resolution condemning the two Republicans over their criticisms of former President Donald Trump and their presence on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The censure resolution accused the committee of being part of a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

“Today the RNC voted to censure Representative Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Wyoming and Illinois, respectively, for serving on the January 6 select committee,” MacCallum noted to McCarthy. “Do you think that that is appropriate on the part of the RNC to say that they will cease any and all support for those two candidates?”

McCarthy, who is expected to become Speaker in the likely event that Republicans retake the House in the midterms, was fairly blunt.

“Look, there is a reason why Adam is quitting,” he said, referring to Kinzinger’s decision not to seek reelection. “There’s a reason why Liz Cheney is no longer in leadership and has [a] very low poll rating in Wyoming.”

He called the select committee a “pure political committee.”

“I think those two individuals would have a hard time ever coming back to Congress,” McCarthy concluded.

“We’ll see what happens,” said MacCallum. “She’s running for Congress again. He’s not.”

Last year, House Republicans voted to remove Cheney from her role as chair of the conference.

After declaring that Trump “bears responsibility” for the Capitol riot a week after it happened, McCarthy has changed his tune in an effort to placate the ardently pro-Trump House GOP caucus.

Watch above via Fox News.

