The United States has reached the grim milestone of 3000 covid deaths in a single day, and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes marked that moment by candidly telling viewers, “As the coronavirus continues to devastate this country, I am just finding it hard to hold my rage and my anguish together.”

“We are watching a lack of action by the federal leadership in this country that feels almost criminal. It is depraved indifference at a level that I cannot quite articulate,” Hayes said. “Do you remember where you were on 9/11? I do. I think we all do. I would say take a moment now to commit to memory where you are right now at this moment. We lost more Americans today than we lost in 9/11, an event that transformed our country and our government and the world. Today was just a Wednesday.”

He talked about how the covid response has “descended into chaos” with everyone mad at each other, and took note of the “hypocritical local leaders and the governors who won’t act who are closing schools and playgrounds but not bars and gyms.”

But as he showed the new record highs, Hayes said, “We have,, without question the worst response of any rich country in the world and you can make the case it is just the worst in the world, period. There are many points of failure. But do not lose sight of the fact that it starts from the top and it has from the beginning.”

Cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are all on the rise all across the country, and even though vaccines are on the horizon every public health expert is sounding the alarm about how things will almost certainly get worse during the winter.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

