CNN host Chris Cuomo spent the first 10 minutes of his Wednesday night show offering a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers who are unapologetically endorsing the anti-democratic overturning of the 2020 election results.

“Brothers and sisters, this is the worst of times,” Cuomo said, leading off, invoking the famous Dickens opening line from A Tale of Two Cities to connect the White House’s abject surrender on fighting the raging coronavirus pandemic to the president’s outright attempts to disregard the will of the voters and re-install himself as president.

“This moment will be remembered for what happens next,” a clearly livid Cuomo went on. “And I want to be on record to you and to all as an American, as a journalist and as an officer of the court, Trump and his party are trying to kill our democracy with these efforts and I accuse them of this high crime tonight. This is wrong. Now, their efforts don’t have to come to fruition for the fraud to be a crime against you, the people. This is a power grab attempt that is worse than anything we have seen in modern politics. These men and women are doing it with complete knowledge that there is nothing worthy behind the claims. Their hope is a foul one, that a single body may validate their vindictiveness and nullify democracy.”

He then noted that he had invited all 18 state attorneys general who have signed on as parties to the Texas lawsuit that seeks to have the Supreme Court unilaterally declare the certified elections in four swing states null and void.

“The charge against them must be clear to all,” Cuomo continued. “They want to go to the highest court with no proof after the governments of all of their states, of all 50 states, have counted, vetted, recounted in cases, litigated issues of concern in cases and certified outcomes that produces Joseph Biden as the winner as the law requires. Eighteen acting arguably in bad faith, and they already exercised law. They already exercised due process. Not certainly for the people that put them in power, but for one man, a man who sees this move that could explode society as what it is, the big one.”

He then pivoted to addressing the citizens of the 18 states whose attorneys general are endorsing the “absurd” and “ridiculous” lawsuit brought by Texas AG Ken Paxton, who is currently under indictment for felony securities fraud charges.

And all of those states and the people there must now stand up for themselves,” Cuomo urged. “All of you in those states, your states validated the election outcomes, and the result is Biden won. Same electoral margin that Trump called a blow-out in his own in 2016. You all cry for law and order. Will you order that law take precedence now? This is done in your name, by people you elected. Speak out now or forever hold the peace of this shame.”

“Maybe once again the Supreme Court will expose them,” Cuomo concluded, alluding to the dissent-free rejection of a Pennsylvania Republican’s failed attempt to overturn his state’s — and, by extension, his own — election with a Supreme Court lawsuit. “They just did it 9-0 on very similar issues and accused them and charged them by their actions with the fruit of their efforts, which is national embarrassment. Remember this moment. The country will for generations.”

