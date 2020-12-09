One element of the Trump-touted Texas election lawsuit receiving particular attention is an absurd claim about Joe Biden’s chances.

To review, this actual lawsuit from the actual attorney general of Texas posits that “the probability of former Vice President Biden winning the popular vote in the four Defendant States—Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin— independently given President Trump’s early lead in those States as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, is less than one in a quadrillion, or 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000.”

There was plenty of pre-election analysis that there may be a “red mirage” on election night only for Joe Biden to make gains as more votes were counted. But this lawsuit really, seriously, actually says, “For former Vice President Biden to win these four States collectively, the odds of that event happening decrease to less than one in a quadrillion to the fourth power.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany touted that bonkers statistic to Sean Hannity last night, and after a day of mockery for endorsing this questionable math, she doubled down, again on Hannity’s show.

Hannity and McEnany continued to tout the Texas case, which the Fox News host said must have merit if so many state AGs are joining in.

Hannity brought up the “one in a quadrillion” thing to McEnany and said he was “blown away.”

He then railed against the media reaction — which was mostly pointing out the absurdity of this argument — before saying, “Explain how you got that number.”

McEnany started by attacking CNN before defending this “one in a quadrillion” thing as “eye-opening and truthful.”

“For President Trump to be as far ahead as he was at 3 A.M. in these four states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia — and for the vote to swing by as much as it did, the probability of that in one state is one in one quadrillion… To happen in all four, it’s one-comma-fourteen zeroes to the fourth power,” the White House press secretary really, actually said live on television.

David Post at the Volokh Conspiracy took a deep dive into this claim and the supposed calculations behind it and concluded it “has falsified two hypotheses that nobody in his/her right mind could possibly have believed might actually be true.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

