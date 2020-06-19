The night before President Donald Trump’s planned rally in Tulsa, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes went off again on the serious risks of it and how the president’s tweets about protesters and supporters reflects what exactly “Trumpism” is.

Hayes expressed how stunning he finds it that given everything people know about the virus, the president is holding “an indoor, no-masks-required rally,” saying they could at least try for an outdoor venue.

“Donald Trump is going to set off what looks like a public health bioweapon in the city of Tulsa at an event comprised of his own, most loyal, most fervent supporters,” he said.

He reminded viewers that the rally was initially scheduled for Tulsa on Juneteenth before it was moved to Saturday, before bringing up POTUS’ tweet Friday morning warning, “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”

Hayes said between that and his tweet saying there will be no Tulsa curfew for when his supporters are gathered, the message couldn’t be clearer: “That, my friends, is Trumpism in a nutshell, in those two tweets. For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the law. If you wear a MAGA hat, you’re outside the law and its reaches. If you’re a protesters, well, the baton is going to come down on your head.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

