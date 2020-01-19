After pressing Senator Lindsey Graham for contradicting past comments of his on impeachment trial witnesses, Chris Wallace spoke with one of the Democratic House impeachment managers and questioned their strategy pushing for said witnesses.

“Here’s what I think a lot of people find curious,” Wallace said, “That your team in your opening arguments is basically going to be making two arguments that are completely contradictory. One, you have an overwhelming case. The case that you have built is sufficient that the president should be removed from office. But, two, we need to call more witnesses. Don’t those contradict each other?”

Jeffries argued they don’t, saying that they built a “strong case” in the House before bringing up the “Clinton model” they could follow.

“Why should the Senate take the time and go to the trouble to litigate whether or not they can hear from witnesses like former National Security adviser John Bolton when the House could have done it and you decided that you were in too much of a rush to do that?” Wallace asked.

“We proceeded expeditiously because Trump’s abuse of power, his pressuring of a foreign government in this instance for his own personal political gain related to an urgent matter of national security,” Jeffries responded.

Wallace jumped in and said, “You can’t have it both ways, Congressman. You say it was an urgent matter, it was a threat, then Nancy Pelosi waited a month to even hand over the articles of impeachment.”

Jeffries defended Pelosi’s decision as the correct one to “create a space for us to have a discussion about a fair trial.”

