Chris Wallace Presses Lindsey Graham: Your Opposition to Trial Witnesses ‘Directly Contradicts’ What You Said in ’99

Chris Wallace this morning pressed Senator Lindsey Graham over his opposition to calling witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Wallace first brought up what Graham has said railing against the impeachment process, like that it’s “a bunch of BS” and that it will “die quickly” in the Senate.

Graham acknowledged this morning that the Senate isn’t going to vote to dismiss the whole thing right away.

“There are a lot of senators who I think will wind up acquitting the president, but believe that we need to hear the House’s case, the president’s case,” he said. “So the idea of dismissing the case early on is not going to happen. We don’t have the votes for that. We’ll play it out along the Clinton model.”

Wallace also brought up how Graham has rejected the idea of hearing from witnesses at the trial, saying, “That directly contradicts what you said as a Republican House impeachment manager in 1999 during the Clinton impeachment trial.”

He quoted Graham at the time saying, “There may be some conflict that has to be resolved by presenting live witnesses. That’s what happens every day in court and I think the Senate can stand that.”

Wallace asked, “Why were witnesses okay then, but they’re over the line now?”

“The people being asked for by Senator Schumer are the Secretary of State, the chief staff to the president of the United States, the National Security Adviser to the president of the United States, and the acting OMBD director,” Graham said. “All these witnesses were available to the house. The president said he would claim executive privilege.”

He decried the “railroad job” the House did, saying they’re now “trying to fix it in the Senate and I’m not going to be part of that.”

