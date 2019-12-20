Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Galli appeared on CNN New Day to explain his editorial calling for the removal from office of President Donald Trump. But literally minutes before the interview started, President Trump tweeted derisive musings about what he called the “far-left” and “progressive” magazine, which gave Galli a chance to explain and defend.

Co-host John Berman noted how the EIC wrote that his call for Trump’s ouster was “not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of faith. Why?” Galli explained that, in his opinion, “there are times, of course, when there are issues that transcend politics. So this — to me, this is one of them,” adding “I grant that the Democrats have been partisan in their efforts to remove the president and at times I think have been unfair. ”

Berman then read Trump’s angry and derisive tweets to the intended recipient, who first felt “complimented that the president thought it was worth commenting on.?G

Galli said “naturally, I disagree with him on seven or eight different levels. His characterization of us as being far left is far from accurate.”

“We consider ourselves and most people consider us a pretty centrist magazine in the evangelical world. It’s factually inaccurate we’re far left. We rarely comment on Politics unless we feel it rises to the level of some national or concern that is really important. And this would be a case.”

