Evangelical Leader Says Trump’s Rob Reiner Post Represents ‘The Shame of our Generation’

Christian Today editor in chief Russell Moore pulled no punches in blasting President Donald Trump’s comments Monday on the murder of legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife.

Trump posted to his Truth Social and appeared to blame the grizzly murder on his anti-Trump politics. Trump wrote Reiner was killed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Moore, who is also an evangelical preacher and former top official at the Southern Baptist Convention, shared Trump’s message and added, “How this vile, disgusting, and immoral behavior has become normalized in the United States is something our descendants will study in school, to the shame of our generation.”

Moore has long been willing to criticize Trump when he feels the president acts against his faith. In 2023, Moore published a book titled Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call For Evangelical America. In the book, Moore warned that central tenets of Christian compassion were being eroded by tribal politics focused on demonizing fellow human beings.

“And what was alarming to me is that in most of these scenarios, when the pastor would say, ‘I’m literally quoting Jesus Christ,’ the response would not be, ‘I apologize.’ The response would be, ‘Yes, but that doesn’t work anymore. That’s weak.’ And when we get to the point where the teachings of Jesus himself are seen as subversive to us, then we’re in a crisis,” Moore told NPR while discussing the book.

Christian Broadcasting Network anchor David Brody also took aim at Trump’s statements, adding, “This is so SAD to see from President Trump. This is NOT just, ‘Trump being Trump.’ It’s Trump being classless.”

