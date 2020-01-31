Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared after the Senate’s vote, which blocked witnesses from being subpoenaed, was “a grand tragedy,” adding that the upper chamber “turned away from truth.”

The contentious vote resulted in 51 Republican Senators voting no to witnesses and 45 Democrats voting no to witnesses being heard from, with four members, two Republicans and two independents voting yes to allow witnesses.

Schumer, after the vote was finalized, stood to make a short remark.

“To not allow a witness, a document, no witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial is a perfidy, a grand tragedy, one of the worst tragedies that the Senate has ever overcome. America will remember this day, unfortunately, where the Senate did not live up to its responsibilities, where the Senate turned away from truth and went along with a sham trial. If the president is acquitted with no witnesses, no documents, the acquittal will have no value, because Americans will know that this trial was not a real trial.” Schumer stated.

“It had no witnesses. No documents. It is a tragedy on a very large scale,” Schumer concluded.

The minority leader then declined to talk or take questions from the press.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued a statement that emphasized discussions will now occur as to what comes next as they seek to “conclude the trial in the coming days.”

NEW @senatemajldr statement: “Senators will now confer among ourselves, with the House Managers, and with the President’s counsel to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days.” pic.twitter.com/DtfoSij4KE — Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 31, 2020

