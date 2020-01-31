The United States Senate has officially voted against calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Senate rejected the measure 51-49.

The result was expected earlier after key Republicans like Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander indicated their opposition to witnesses.

Alexander said in his statement, “It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation… But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”

Murkowski, meanwhile, lamented how “as an institution, the Congress has failed,” and said, “The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.”

