Chuck Todd questioned Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller Sunday about the Steve Bannon indictment over the former Trump White House chief strategist’s alleged involvement in defrauding people who gave money to the “We Build the Wall” group.

Bannon pleaded not guilty last week.

Miller told Todd, “These allegations are very serious and I hope that Steve has some good answers for the things he’s been accused of. It’s not something I’ve worked on, I don’t know anything about the financial dealings of this organization or how it worked, and I hope Steve has the opportunity to tell his side of the story.”

Todd then put up a graphic of people involved in Trump’s 2016 campaign, from Bannon to Michael Flynn to Paul Manafort to Roger Stone:

“Quite a few people who were involved in the Trump campaign in 2016 have had some issues with the law — indictments, conventions… people involved with the 2016 campaign team, and somehow or another found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Why shouldn’t voters look at this and say the president seems to surround himself with people with shady instincts?”

Miller took issue with the question and talked up the “brilliant leaders” Trump has in his administration, saying the president has overall had a good track record with who he’s hired.

Miller added, “There are a number of folks on the list… who have made serious mistakes in their life that have nothing to do with President Trump and they’re going to have to be accountable for all of that.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

