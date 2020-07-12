Chuck Todd opened Meet the Press Sunday saying that President Donald Trump is risking a “Katrina moment” on his leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Todd said right now it feels like the U.S. is back in April in the battle to stop the spread of the virus, “even if President Trump did finally wear a mask in public late yesterday.”

He reviewed the surge in cases over the past week and asked, “How did we get here again?”

“Is it because of a president who remains in denial about the disaster unfolding on his watch? Is it because states chose not to listen to health experts and reopened too soon? Or is it because of scenes like this, too many Americans being foolish, deciding they were immune, or that the experts were wrong, or that they had a right not to wear a mask, or is it all of the above?”

Todd brought up the push by the president to reopen schools and remarked, “Whatever confluence of factors led us to this moment, President Trump is insisting we’re winning a war we’re clearly losing and he’s risking his own Katrina moment when voters lose faith in a president’s ability to lead.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

