CNBC’s Jim Cramer blasted what he views as the “unruly” U.S. response to the coronavirus — taking several shots at President Donald Trump along the way.

During the opening segment of Squawk on the Street Monday, the CNBC analyst called out Trump for mixed messaging on masks.

“It is interesting to hear, in that interview with Fox that the president is very against masks and he’s very in favor of masks,” Cramer said — referring to Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace which aired Sunday.

“That’s a tremendous thing to be able to do within a span of 90 seconds!” Cramer added sarcastically. “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

Cramer also criticized the White House attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci — accusing the administration of singling him out for mistakes he made at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Dr. Fauci is an amazing man, because he takes a licking keeps on ticking,” Cramer said. “I don’t know why he stays.”

Cramer saved his harshest criticisms for the nation as a whole, though — questioning the level of “discipline” shown by Americans during the crisis.

“I’m trying to figure out what kind of disaster that our country has had that’s ever as bad as this that’s been self-inflicted,” Cramer said. “Given the fact that Vietnam has no deaths, Japan has very few deaths, South Korea has so few deaths, Taiwan almost no deaths. Those are big, big countries. And they’re faring so much better. And it’s not just masks, they also do contact [tracing]. But they’re also disciplined, and we’re unruly.

“This may go down as us being, I’d say, a lesser developed country versus those countries.”

